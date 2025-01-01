Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagetransparent pngpngstickerartcollagevintagenaturedesignArt deco plant png sticker, vintage illustrationDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Floréal: dessins and coloris nouveaux (1925) by Emile-Alain SéguyMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet