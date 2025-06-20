Edit ImageCrop113SaveSaveEdit Imageseguyemile-alain séguypublic domainart nouveauflorealillustrationémilefloreal dessinsVintage art deco & art nouveau pattern, plate no. 15. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Floréal: dessins and coloris nouveaux, Emile-Alain Séguy (1925).MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6143 x 8600 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6143 x 8600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet