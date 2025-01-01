Edit ImageCroppaeng4SaveSaveEdit Imageillustrationart decodigital artsflowerstickervintagenaturedesignFlower clip art, vintage art deco design element vectorDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Floréal: dessins and coloris nouveaux (1925) by Emile-Alain SéguyMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet