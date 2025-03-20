Edit ImageCropNunny19SaveSaveEdit Imagechampagnepartyproseccowine doodlefood doodleschampagne bottlebottle doodlealcoholic drink pngChampagne bottle png sticker, celebration drinks doodle on transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGSVGLow Resolution 571 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2142 x 3000 pxSVGVectors can scale to any size. View personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet