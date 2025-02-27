Edit MockupNing24SaveSaveEdit Mockupframe mockuppicture frame mockupframewall mockupinterior framemockupmockup interiorluxury interiorWooden picture frame mockup, home interior design, gray marble psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2230 x 2230 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2230 x 2230 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet