Ambulance Chasing?

This lot look like they're lined up at the starting grid of a race! They're not of course - the photo just means that I'm back at the Royal again.



Blessedly it's only for the warfarin clinic, and this time as I'm back in work I went in the late afternoon. It was deserted - only three people in front of me!



As I sat down with my phlebotomist I was greeted with those words so familiar to anyone who has worked in a school: "You don't remember me, do you?".



As ALWAYS, I remembered the face but not the name. In this case I was expertly stabbed by Kenny, a former student at the late Anfield Comprehensive, class of 2006.



