My Favourite Waste Of Time

Ah yes, if after reading that title you're humming the venerable 1986 classic from Owen Paul then you know you are 'of a certain age'.



But yes, I spent two hours today photographing individual pupil shots, and they were a lovely bunch to work with, but I can't post any of their photos.



Given the popularity of last year's photo in illustrating blog posts all over cyber space, I thought I'd go for one with a better camera this year instead of a mobile phone.



Photographing inside a Polling Station is prohibited, but outside, as long as you don't photograph voters, there's no problem.



And why are we titled 'my favourite waste of time?' It's because although voting is my right and my duty (and I wouldn't shirk it) my vote isn't going to affect any kind of outcome at all. The Ward will be won by the Liberal Party and the Constituency has been a labour stronghold since 1964.



Still - let each man vote according to his conscience. Original public domain image from Flickr