But I Only Wanted Coffee!

The last night of our honeymoon trip aimed to finish on 'a high', so we spent it at Cringletie House, which is a lovely Country House Hotel near Peebles in the Scottish Borders.



The idea was to break up the long drive from Inverness into two manageable chunks, and it certainly did that.



The place was absolutely lush - and with only 14 rooms there was no mucking about with room numbers when you went for dinner...they already knew who you were.



Everything about the place was lovely, but one thing that we're used to was missing. The place is so posh that it doesn't have a tea tray in the room - if you want a hot drink you need to order it to be brought up or go for one in any of the many lovely public rooms.



It did however, thoughtfully sport one decanter of whisky and one of brandy. And I'm ashamed to say that we left them with pretty much the levels that we found them!