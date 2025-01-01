In The Pocket

I did have something else lined up from my walk this morning, but it couldn't really be anything else for today.



After more than two weeks of balls rattling on baize, tonight was the final, and a great match it was.



It was one of those games where it was a crying shame that somebody had to lose. Shaun Murphy played a great match but was edged out, and as I type is being phenomenally gallant and generous in defeat.



Now I've just got to hope that Laura doesn't crash too hard from snooker withdrawal.