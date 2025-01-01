Bah, Humbug!

Nothing too exciting today as the weather was miserable and the day fairly tedious.



I've gone for these tiny Everton mints that I've been enjoying since Christmas.



This was a tricky shot, as they're very small (maybe 12-14mm diameter) so I had to bust out the macro tubes. I was shooting down into the jar, and I was struggling with a really shallow depth of field and a 3.2 second exposure from a hand held position (though with the lens resting on the jar lid - I'm not that steady!



It turned out ok I think. Let's hope for something more interesting tomorrow. Original public domain image from Flickr