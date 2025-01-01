By Special Request...

Do I cheat if I photograph the same thing for two days straight?



Yesterday I photographed this Koosh ball and lamented that it would have looked more interesting if I had my macro extension tubes with me. Underthesun said I should take the photo with the tubes so that she could compare and decide herself if it was better.



So...that's what I did. I took the extension tube into work and reshot and this is the result. You'll see that using the tube with exactly the same lens I can get much, much closer to the subject. Another consequence of this is that the depth of field available is absolutely miniscule. You can see I was able to focus on the very tips of the filaments and just 5mm behind them we're already starting to lose focus. That can often be a headache, but here it's really effective.



Well, which do you prefer?



Update: Welcome to any visitors from lifehacker.com, where this image seems to have been picked up as a suggested desktop wallpaper. I hope you like it!. Original public domain image from Flickr