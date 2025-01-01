Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetall shipsail shiputility boatshipoceaneaglesailing boatOfficer Candidates Aboard Barque EagleATLANTIC OCEAN - Officer candidates from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy climb the Coast Guard Barque Eagle's main mast and yard arms to unfurl the sail Sept. 11, 2012. Officer candidates spend two weeks of their 17-week training aboard America's Tall Ship to further develop their teamwork and leadership skills. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lauren Jorgensen). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 798 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4256 x 2832 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar