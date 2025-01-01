Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageboatcoast guard shipaboardtall shipsoceanunited states coast guardpersonpublic domainOfficer Candidates Aboard Barque EagleATLANTIC OCEAN - U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle crewmember Seaman Karen Hesson watches as Coast Guard Academy officer candidates unfurl sails on America's Tall Ship Sept. 15, 2012. Officer candidates spend two weeks aboard the Eagle during their 17-week school to further develop their seamanship, teamwork and leadership skills. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lauren Jorgensen). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 798 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2832 x 4256 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar