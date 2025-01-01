Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domainhelicopteraircraftboatphototirewheelcc0NEW LONDON, Conn. -- A recently-restored model of the three-masted schooner Atlantic is displayed at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy April 22, 2015. Atlantic, built in 1903, set the record for the fastest trans-Atlantic passage in 1905, with a time of twelve days and four hours. In 1941, Atlantic was acquired by the U.S. Coast Guard and served as a training vessel at the U.S Coast Guard Academy until 1947. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 772 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2948 x 1897 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar