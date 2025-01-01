Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageelectric wireelectric vehiclespublic domainelectric transmission towerropebicyclephotocc0ATLANTIC OCEAN -- Crewmembers and officer candidates man their sail stations aboard Coast Guard Cutter Eagle March 9, 2013. The officer candidates spent two weeks aboard the Eagle during their 17-week course to further develop their seamanship, teamwork and leadership skills. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 798 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4256 x 2832 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar