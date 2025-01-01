Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesailboatperson photopersonpublic domainboatphotohumancc0USCGC Eagle(Aug. 25, 2003)--USCGC Eagle sails with a strong wind at sunset as it heads North towards the coast of Maine during the finally leg of the summer cruise. The Eagle is the only operational commissioned sailing vessel in the U.S. maritime services, and is used to train Coast Guard Academy Cadets and Officer Candidates. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 782 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1960 x 3008 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar