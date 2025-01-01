Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageperson photowork teamwoodpersonpublic domainfingerphotoaimAIM students at CG AcademyKeith Verdini, a native of New London, Conn., assembles a part for a radio-controlled ship that can rescue stranded survivors, contain an oil spill, drop navigational buoys, land a helicopter, light a lighthouse, and chase down a drug runner as part of the Academy Introduction Mission at the Coast Guard Academy, July 23, 2013. AIM is a one-week summer program that allows the students to experience the rigor, discipline, and rewards of the Academy, just like a cadet, for a week in July following their junior year in high school. U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Brahm. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 798 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1996 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar