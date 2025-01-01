Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5978983Edit ImageFlower pattern Art Deco stencil print in oriental style. Original from our own 1914 edition of Samarkande: 20 Compositions en couleurs dans le Style oriental" (Samarkand: 20 Color Compositions in the Oriental Style) by E. A. Séguy MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7143 x 10000 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 7143 x 10000 px | 300 dpi | 408.75 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now