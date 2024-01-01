rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5980706
Art Deco fountain pattern pochoir print in oriental style. Original from our own 1914 edition of Samarkande: 20 Compositions…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Art Deco fountain pattern pochoir print in oriental style. Original from our own 1914 edition of Samarkande: 20 Compositions en couleurs dans le Style oriental" (Samarkand: 20 Color Compositions in the Oriental Style) by E. A. Séguy

More

Art Deco fountain pattern pochoir print in oriental style. Original from our own 1914 edition of Samarkande: 20 Compositions en couleurs dans le Style oriental" (Samarkand: 20 Color Compositions in the Oriental Style) by E. A. Séguy

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

More file types

  • Fountain collage element illustration sticker in stencil print style vector
    Vector
  • Fountain png sticker collage element illustration in stencil print style
    PNG
  • Fountain collage element illustration in stencil print style psd
    PSD