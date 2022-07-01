https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5980941Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsDoodle fruit yogurt collage element, cute emoji psdMoreDoodle fruit yogurt collage element, cute emoji psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 98.81 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeMore file typesVectorPNGPhoto