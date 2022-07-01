https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5981095Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsAesthetic palette sticker, art collage element psdMoreAesthetic palette sticker, art collage element psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 75.59 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :