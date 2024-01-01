rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5987888
Vintage flower patterns, elegant Art Nouveau pochoir stencil print for fabric and textile designs. Original from our own 1925 edition of Suggestions pour étoffes et tapis: 60 motifs en couleur" (Suggestions for stuffs and carpets: 60 color motifs) by E. A. Séguy

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
5987888

View CC0 License

