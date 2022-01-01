https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5990665Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt deco moth background, colorful design psdInspired from our own original copy of Floréal: dessins and coloris nouveaux (1925) by Emile-Alain SéguyMorePremiumID : 5990665View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 173.74 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Art deco moth background, colorful design psdMore