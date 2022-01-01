rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5990892
Art deco botanical seamless background, vintage art nouveau design psd set
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Art deco botanical seamless background, vintage art nouveau design psd set

Inspired from our own original copy of Floréal: dessins and coloris nouveaux (1925) by Emile-Alain Séguy

More
Premium
ID : 
5990892

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Art deco botanical seamless background, vintage art nouveau design psd set

More