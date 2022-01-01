rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5996930
Vintage butterfly collage element, Japanese illustration psd
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage butterfly collage element, Japanese illustration psd

Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka Sekka

More
Premium
ID : 
5996930

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage butterfly collage element, Japanese illustration psd

More