https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5997516Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextButterfly png clipart, black vintage design, transparent backgroundDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka SekkaMorePremiumID : 5997516View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 843 pxBest Quality PNG 2650 x 1490 pxCompatible with :Butterfly png clipart, black vintage design, transparent backgroundMore