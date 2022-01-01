rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5998971
Watercolor butterfly png sticker, Japanese vintage illustration
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Watercolor butterfly png sticker, Japanese vintage illustration

Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka Sekka

More
Premium
ID : 
5998971

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Watercolor butterfly png sticker, Japanese vintage illustration

More