rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999084
Butterfly png design element, pink drawing clip art, transparent background
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Butterfly png design element, pink drawing clip art, transparent background

Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka Sekka

More
Premium
ID : 
5999084

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Butterfly png design element, pink drawing clip art, transparent background

More