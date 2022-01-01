rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999212
Butterfly doodle png clipart, colorful vintage design, transparent background
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Butterfly doodle png clipart, colorful vintage design, transparent background

Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka Sekka

More
Premium
ID : 
5999212

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Butterfly doodle png clipart, colorful vintage design, transparent background

More