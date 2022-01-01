https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999223Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGradient pink background, aesthetic butterfly designMorePremiumID : 5999223View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 181.43 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Gradient pink background, aesthetic butterfly designMore