Art Nouveau butterfly pattern background psd in oriental style
Digitally enhanced from our own 1914 edition of Samarkande: 20 Compositions en couleurs dans le Style oriental" (Samarkand: 20 Color Compositions in the Oriental Style) by E. A. Séguy

5999274

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
