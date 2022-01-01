rawpixel
Art Nouveau butterfly pattern background psd
Art Nouveau butterfly pattern background psd

Inspired by the artworks from our own 1914 edition of Samarkande: 20 Compositions en couleurs dans le Style oriental" (Samarkand: 20 Color Compositions in the Oriental Style) by E. A. Séguy

5999307

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Art Nouveau butterfly pattern background psd

