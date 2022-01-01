https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999382Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextWall & frame mockup psd with Art Deco wallpaper in greenInspired by the artworks from our own 1914 edition of Samarkande: 20 Compositions en couleurs dans le Style oriental" (Samarkand: 20 Color Compositions in the Oriental Style) by E. A. SéguyMorePremiumID : 5999382View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3927 x 2618 px | 300 dpi | 292.93 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3927 x 2618 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Wall & frame mockup psd with Art Deco wallpaper in greenMore