https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999383Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextFrame and green wall with Art Nouveau wallpaper interior Inspired by the artworks from our own 1914 edition of Samarkande: 20 Compositions en couleurs dans le Style oriental" (Samarkand: 20 Color Compositions in the Oriental Style) by E. A. SéguyMorePremiumID : 5999383View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3927 x 2618 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3927 x 2618 px | 300 dpi | 58.9 MBFrame and green wall with Art Nouveau wallpaper interior More