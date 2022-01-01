rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999383
Frame and green wall with Art Nouveau wallpaper interior
Edit Mockup
Save
Custom Text

Frame and green wall with Art Nouveau wallpaper interior

Inspired by the artworks from our own 1914 edition of Samarkande: 20 Compositions en couleurs dans le Style oriental" (Samarkand: 20 Color Compositions in the Oriental Style) by E. A. Séguy

More
Premium
ID : 
5999383

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Frame and green wall with Art Nouveau wallpaper interior

More