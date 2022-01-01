https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999697Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextButterfly collage element, Japanese woodblock print clip art psdDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka SekkaMorePremiumID : 5999697View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 7000 x 4667 px | 300 dpi | 392.55 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 4667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Butterfly collage element, Japanese woodblock print clip art psdMore