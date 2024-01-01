rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6000120
Butterfly print. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Butterfly print. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies).

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6000120

View CC0 License

Butterfly print. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies).

More