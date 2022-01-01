https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6000558Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextValentine's blog banner template, cute heart background design vectorMorePremiumID : 6000558View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 16.97 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 16.97 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 16.97 MBHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 16.97 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Valentine's blog banner template, cute heart background design vectorMore