rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6000652
Japanese woodblock. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese woodblock. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies).

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6000652

View CC0 License

Japanese woodblock. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies).

More