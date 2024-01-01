rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6001300
Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand…
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6001300

View CC0 License

