https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6001315Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWatercolor butterfly collage element, Japanese vintage illustration psdDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka SekkaMorePremiumID : 6001315View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3680 x 3680 px | 300 dpi | 157.32 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3680 x 3680 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Watercolor butterfly collage element, Japanese vintage illustration psdMore