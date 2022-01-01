rawpixel
Japanese woodblock butterfly collage element, drawing illustration psd
Japanese woodblock butterfly collage element, drawing illustration psd

Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka Sekka

6002559

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
