https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6003994Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen butterfly png sticker, vintage hand drawn design clip art, transparent backgroundDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka SekkaMorePremiumID : 6003994View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxBest Quality PNG 2250 x 1607 pxCompatible with :Green butterfly png sticker, vintage hand drawn design clip art, transparent backgroundMore