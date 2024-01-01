rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6004302
Japanese woodblock butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese woodblock butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies).

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6004302

View CC0 License

Japanese woodblock butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies).

More