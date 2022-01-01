rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6005552
Butterfly collage element, Japanese art, drawing illustration vector
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Butterfly collage element, Japanese art, drawing illustration vector

Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka Sekka

More
Premium
ID : 
6005552

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Butterfly collage element, Japanese art, drawing illustration vector

More