https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6006550Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMinimal shape illustration, colorful gradient design, black background set vectorMorePremiumID : 6006550View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 5.1 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3999 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Minimal shape illustration, colorful gradient design, black background set vectorMore