https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6006684Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextProtesting hands background, earth tone border, social issue concept vectorMorePremiumID : 6006684View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 2.67 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Protesting hands background, earth tone border, social issue concept vectorMore