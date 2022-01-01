https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6007318Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese butterfly collage element, vintage illustration psdDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka SekkaMorePremiumID : 6007318View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3273 x 3273 px | 300 dpi | 124.04 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3273 x 3273 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Japanese butterfly collage element, vintage illustration psdMore