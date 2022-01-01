https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6007805Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextButterfly collage element, Japanese art, drawing illustration psdDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka SekkaMorePremiumID : 6007805View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1546 x 1546 px | 300 dpi | 25.87 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1546 x 1546 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Butterfly collage element, Japanese art, drawing illustration psdMore