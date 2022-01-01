rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6008079
Floral butterfly png frame, colorful vintage illustration
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Floral butterfly png frame, colorful vintage illustration

Inspired by our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka Sekka

More
Premium
ID : 
6008079

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Floral butterfly png frame, colorful vintage illustration

More