https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6008730Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic butterfly png frame background, gold glitter designInspired by our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka SekkaMorePremiumID : 6008730View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2666 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Aesthetic butterfly png frame background, gold glitter designMore